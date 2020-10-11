Dency Records Signs First Artiste, Mr. 3riple

Martin Luther king junior once said that a man is not worth living if he has not discovered something he is passionate about. It was a joyous day, break filled with fulfilment as the Chief Executive Officer of Dency records Mr. Destiny Iruh, officially signed multitalented Artiste, Isaac Azuka Success a.k.a Mr. 3riple into Dency Records family recently.

He expressed his confidence in the attitude, humility and passion shown so far by his new signee, Mr 3riple a great song writer, dancer, singer.

In his vote of thanks, he promised Nigerians a blockbuster as the new singles line up by the company will be heating the air waves in a few weeks from now.

Lastly he commended Nigerian producers, record label owners and Artiste for their relentless efforts in selling the countries good image and brand across the Globe through quality entertainment and music… It was more of a celebration than a signing that one will wonder what it is that these men have discovered.

He said: “Our label exists to make known the artists who create. Our label manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products we create.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world”.

Mr. 3riple is a Nigerian Base musical artist.

He is a sensational music artist, realtor and songwriter. He was born in Delta state Into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac . He is from Agbor , Ika South Local Government, Delta state and he is currently living in Lagos.