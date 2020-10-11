Catholic Church Urges FG to Act on Agitation against SARS

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has urged the federal government to consider the concerns of Nigerian youths over acts of victimization and impunity perpetrated by the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A statement issued by the Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria over the #EndSARS campaign, said that there are evidence to attest to the fact that the SARS officers have turned against the citizens they were meant to protect.

“The current agitation by Nigerian youths for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is as a result of the deep frustration and suffering youths and other citizens have experienced in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force,” it said.

In the statement signed by its

National Director of Social Communications, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria said that stories abound attesting to the fact that officers and men recruited for the purpose of securing the lives and property of citizens have unfortunately turned around to be a menace to the very citizen they are paid to protect.

“This in some way is a reflection of the poor value presently attached to the dignity of the human person in our country, including the value for life itself, by majority of the political office holders and those officially in charge of the instruments of maintaining peace and order in our society.

“The Catholic Secretariat aligns with this agitation by Nigerian youths but more so as a pathway to bettering governance in general and engendering mutual respect for citizens’ rights and dignity.

“The servant-leadership model instituted by our Lord Jesus Christ should drive governance and challenge leaders to see themselves truly as public servants working for the common good and not public Lords to oppress the people or be served the common wealth.

“The #EndSARS campaign must be a conscience searchlight for all security officers which must lead them individually and as a body to regret their acts of victimization and impunity and resolve to act with love and responsibility towards the evolution of a Nigerian society civilized by the love of God and neighbour,” it said.