Akeredolu’s Victory Defines APC’s Ideology-preference for Infrastructural Development, Says Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State gubernatorial election has said the victory of its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in Saturday’s governorship election has defined the party’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A member of the campaign council and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said Akeredolu and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory were products of APC ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructure.

He stated: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanw-Olu, congratulates His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory in the Saturday 10th, October, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“For us in the APC his victory and that of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years have in no small measure defined our ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development to stomach infrastructure as per PDP.”

Okechukwu also congratulated the people of both states for buying into APC’s ideology-preference.

According to him, “Indeed this is our hallmark in most APC states and the federal government. Our traducers envy infrastructural development going in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other APC states, the uncommon Buhari’s agrarian revolution, power and railways infrastructure.”

Okechukwu said the ruling party is happy with the outcome of the two gubernatorial elections, adding that both showcase that Nigerians are gradually coming to terms that physical infrastructure that generates prosperity and enduring happiness, is more preferable than the PDP handout stomach infrastructure.

He said for those, who because of the collapse of communism assume that there is no difference between the APC and PDP ideologically, Obaseki and Akeredolu’s victories were eye-openers on the emerging ideological difference between the two political parties, saying: “PDP is share the money, while APC is investing the money.”

Okechukwu said they are happy to be vindicated as some doubting Thomases disputed their pre-election fact-finding mission statement that Akeredolu would win with a margin of between 55 and 58 per cent.