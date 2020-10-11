Akeredolu’s Re-election a Referendum on his Stewardship, Says Lawan

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has described the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a referendum on his first four-year stewardship.

Lawan, in a congratulatory message to Akedolu on Sunday, noted that the election was a referendum on the stewardship of Governor Akeredolu since 2016, adding that the governor has passed the examination in flying colours.

He also congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the victory of its candidate at the election, saying the triumph is well-deserved and heartwarming.

The Senate President commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct at the poll, which has demonstrated their confidence in their country’s democratic process.

He also thanked the people of Ondo State for their consistency in identifying with progressive platforms now ably represented by the APC.

Lawan said: “By the outcome of this election, the people of Ondo State have spoken in a loud and unambiguous voice that the APC offers the best platform for the pursuit of their development goals and political aspirations.

“The electoral victory in Ondo State is a re-affirmation of the people’s faith in the APC government and the capacity of Governor Akeredolu to continue the transformation of the state by consolidating on his achievements and opening new frontiers of development in the Sunshine State.”

The Senate President enjoined the governor not to deviate from the path that has taken him to a fresh mandate from his people, while also urging him to continue to implement APC’s progressive programmes for the benefit of all Ondo people.

Lawan also called on Akeredolu’s opponents in the election to join hands with him in working for the common good of Ondo people.