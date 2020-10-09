ScanTECH Isoplus Announces MD for Nigeria Operations

Austrian based multinational group ScanTECH Isoplus has announced Engr. Mohammed Abdulkarim as Managing Director positioned to manage the group’s business interest in Nigeria. ScanTECH Isoplus is represented in more than 30 countries with 9 factories worldwide. 7 factories are located in Europe, 1 in Kazakhstan and 1 in Kuwait in the pipeline manufacturing and rehabilitation services.

Since 2016, Isoplus is officially the world’s biggest producer of insulated pipes with a yearly turnover exceeding US$ 250 million.

The group consists of a series of legally independent production and sales companies operating independently all over Europe. The headquarters of the group are based in Rosenheim, Germany and in Austria.

The Isoplus group is represented by 15 national companies in Europe.

In addition, further representations based in the Arabic-speaking regions, in Kazakhstan and in Nigeria will be added to this list by establishing one of the largest intrusion detection pipelines manufacturing plants in the world.

According to the company spokesman, the hiring of Engr Mohammed Abdulkarim is strategic to the company as he’s bringing more than 20 years’ of experience from major oil and gas companies in Nigeria at various capacities (ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, Saipem Eni etc.) and tasked to position the company for growth and sustainability in fulfilment of Nigeria Content Policy. Mohammed is alumni of Loughborough University UK, Senior member of American Society of Chemical Engineers (SMAIChE®) and Fellow of the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (FIIRSM) United Kingdom.

In a statement made by the Managing Director, Engr Mohammed Abdulkarim, he informs that the ScanTECH Isoplus group decision to invest in Nigeria is a blessing to the country with involvements in the downstream/midstream sector and will bring growth to the country’s GDP. We will be establishing one of the largest pipeline factories in Nigeria and thereby generate about 400 local jobs. This will contribute economic growth, industrialization, and job creation to the country. I implore the Government of Nigeria to embrace this initiative and provide support to the company towards the success of this innovation, as pointer to one of focus of PMB administration on job creations.

The company’s innovative technology and services is targeted towards ensuring efficient oil and gas transport systems from point of production to distribution systems where NNPC, all oil major and indigenous oil services companies in the country will benefit from the existence of ScanTECH Isoplus. The business interest has been documented by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria Content Board (NCD) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) respectively.