Qatar Offers Teachers 21,000 Complimentary Tickets

‎Qatar Airways has announced that it will give away 21,000 complimentary tickets to teachers to thank them for their vital work in educating young people worldwide during the challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said the giveaway which opened on October 5, closed yesterday.

Teachers were urged to register for the offer through a dedicated website, by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates were eligible for the offer. To ensure the application process was fair and transparent, each country received a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period.

“Teachers that successfully register will receive one Economy Class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide. Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50 per cent off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend. Both tickets are valid for travel up to 30 September 2021,” the airline stated.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty. We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods.

“As the largest airline flying consistently throughout the pandemic, we have also supported students in recent weeks by flying to wherever they need to be to start their studies on charter as well as scheduled flights. As an airline, we firmly believe in the importance of education and are committed to lending our support to educational causes.”