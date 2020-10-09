Ondo Election: I Haven’t Stepped down for Anyone, Says Jegede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has denied a report that he had collapsed his structure for another party, and called on his supporters to disregard the report.

Jegede said he was still in the race and determined to win the forthcoming election.

Jegede stated this in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of Jegede Campaign Organisation, Mr. Gbenga Akinmoyo, in Akure, the state capital.

The statement was titled’ Eyitayo Jegede remains the candidate to beat’.

According to the statement, the PDP candidate described the report as a mere rumour created and existed in the imagination of “day-dreamers and enemies of Ondo State.”

The statement read, “In a desperate move to deceive the general public some dubious individuals are circulating falsehood that the PDP candidate Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has collapsed structure. This is a lie from the pit of hell.

“In the last few hours, Eyitayo Jegede has received support from 11 out of the 16 other governorship candidates who collapsed their structures for him and the PDP. He has signed the peace accord confirming commitment to a violence-free election.

“Jegede has meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of Ondo State and just yesterday (Wednesday) held the closing rally in an elaborate and colourful ceremony at Ondo West Local Government where thousands of supporters joined Jegede to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja led by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, several PDP governors and former governors led by the Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal in the presence of a long list of party chieftains and stalwarts from all over Nigeria.”

The statement also declared that “Eyitayo Jegede is not only in the race, he remains the candidate to beat.”