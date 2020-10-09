Obaseki Sets up Seven-man Visitation Panel for Ambrose Alli Varsity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set up a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the affairs of Ambrose Alli University and submit its report within six weeks.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie said the committee is to be inaugurated today (Friday) at the Exco Chambers at 10am prompt.

The Panel is chaired by Prof. I K. Omoruyi, with Prof. Lawrence Atsegbua (SAN); Mrs. ME Ohiowele and Mr. Roland Ogbebor as members.

Other members of the panel are Dr. JO Okovido, Venerable Osaze Egbenusi and Mrs. P E. Aziegbemhin.

According to Ogie, “The Terms of Reference of the Visitation Panel include to examine the administrative structure of the university in line with the law establishing it.