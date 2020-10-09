Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 103 to 59,841

Nigeria has recorded 103 new Cases of COVID-19, bringing to 59,841 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 39 new cases, Rivers, 21; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 19; Oyo, six; Kaduna, four; Ogun and Bauchi, three each; Imo and Kano, two each; while Nasarawa and Plateau recorded one each.

It said: “So far, Nigeria has recorded 59,841 cases of COVID-19. 51,551 patients have been discharged, while 1,113 persons have died.”