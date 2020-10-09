Nigeria Friendlies Live on DSTv, GOtv

Pay TV Channels, DSTv and GOtv have announced that Super Eagles exhilarating friendlies this evening and on next week Tuesday will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

Nigeria and Algeria will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria this evening at 7:20pm on SS La Liga and SS Football in an international friendly. The contest will help prepare both sides ahead of their return to competitive action next month in the AFCON qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will be without the services of three of their star midfielders; Napoli attacker, Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and holding midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi for Friday’s contest, but a strong squad still includes the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo and Captain, Ahmed Musa.

Both parties have clashed on 20 occasions in the past with Nigerian coming up shinning with nine victories and four draws, while Algeria has seven victories. This clash has been a recurring battle in recent years as the Super Eagles got a win and a second leg draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup against Algeria.

Up next, Nigeria will play another friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday 13 October at 7:20pm, live on SS La Liga and SS Football, before resuming their AFCON qualification campaign at home to Sierra Leone on November 8 ahead of the reverse match eight days later.

Both international friendly matches are available for customers on DStv Confam, DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus & DStv Premium and GOtv Max & GOtv Jolli packages.

TODAY

World Cup Qualifier

Argentina v Ecuador

Friendlies

Nigeria v Algeria (7.30pm)

B’Faso v DR Congo

Japan v Cameroon

Gambia v Congo

Ghana v Mali

Morocco v Senegal

Tunisia v Sudan