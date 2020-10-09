I’m Here to Popularise the Potentials of Locally Sourced Fabrics among Nigerian Designers – Says Anita Adebisi

Chiamaka Ozulumba

For many Nigerians, awe-inspiring fashion is synonymous with Milan, Paris, and Tokyo among others who have continued to set new records in creating tasteful fashion globally. With selfless entrepreneurs like Nigeria’s Anita Adebisi, Founder of Msmakor, an indigenous fashion outlet that utilises local fabrics, all of that is gradually taking a new shape.

One of her quests remains to popularise the potentials of locally sourced fabrics among Nigerian designers, as her business is gaining grounds again among modern fashion enthusiasts in the country.

While bemoaning that everything used for sewing in Nigeria is imported, the couturier describes the experience as stern. “It’s not easy. Sometimes, to access everything we need easily. To be successful in the fashion industry, you need to be consistent, creative and original,” she enthused.

For her, the Nigerian fashion industry still requires steady local creation of fashion pieces as it still grapples with the problem of over-dependence on foreign fabrics.

Adebisi is not just your regular designer, she is a trained Mass Communicator, and Turkey-bred. Her true reflections are creativity, great sense of style, matchless sewing skills and artistic.

She creates fashion pieces for the female audience poised with impressive, sophisticated and impeccable designs in her collections.

She added: “I didn’t have to go to a fashion school to become a designer. It was something inbuilt and I grew up with it. While I started my business over 10 years ago during college days, I went to Turkey to brush up my knowledge and skills with some fashion companies there.”

Having learnt the ropes of designing, she made the beauty of her craft her biggest drive. “Fashion designing remains something I love to do. I love to put looks together for people. It is what makes me come alive.”

On how the journey has been, Adebisi described it as fun. “I enjoy what I do; lots of dedication, hard work and always learning new methods.”

Like every other entrepreneur and designer, the fashionista has mapped out plans for herself. “In the next five years, I see myself and my business expanding to the interior decor space.”