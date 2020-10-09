Bala Usman Re-elected Vice Chair, IMO Facilitation Committee

.Appoints port manager for Onne

Stories by Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala- Usman has been elected Vice-Chair of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Facilitation (FAL) Committee.

The election took place during the closing of the 44th Session of the Facilitation Committee (FAL 44), which held virtually.

The facilitation committee addresses the efficiency of shipping by dealing with matters related to enabling international maritime traffic, including the arrival, stay and departure of ships, persons and cargo from ports.

The committee also ensures that the right balance is struck between maritime security and the facilitation of international maritime trade.

Responding to her re-election, Bala-Usman described it as an honour to Nigeria.

She promised to work with the Chair and the IMO Secretariat in realising the lofty objectives of the FAL Committee and the IMO. The NPA Managing Director praised chair of the committee, Ms Marina Angsell from Sweden for her leadership.

She also thanked the IMO Secretary-General and the Committee for re-electing her to serve.

Meanwhile, the NPA boss has appointed Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, as the new Port Manager of Onne Port Complex.

The new posting came as a result of some re-sufflement and reassignment at the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Welcoming the new Port Manager at the Conference Room NPA, Federal Lighter Terminal Onne, the outgoing Port Manager Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar represented by the Chief Medical Director Onne Port, Dr Julius Agbo expressed satisfaction for the new posting saying that the only thing constant in life is change.

He maintained that such changes strengthen the operations of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“We are happy to have you at the Port, “he said insisting that the level of attendance by Heads of Departments shows how happy we are to receive you as the new Port Manager.

Responding, the new Port Manager Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho expressed appreciation on the warm reception accorded him while thanking the NPA Management Onne Port and other stakeholders for their excellent performance even as he applauded the HODs, for their wonderful contribution in making Onne Port a revenue hub for the nation.

“Onne Port is a thriving Port competing favourably in revenue generation next to Lagos Ports, “he said.

He commended the outgoing Port Manager, Alhassan Ismiala Abubakar for his contributions and achievement at Onne Port and solicited with HODs, other staff, including Port users to extend such cooperation accorded his predecessor to take the Port to greater heights.

Continuing, Dantsoho enjoined the workers to always be team player, noting that such is key to achieving a remarkable progress. He said, team work encourages all to learn from one another adding that Onne Port has made remarkable progress in areas of enhancement of efficiency, improved workers welfare and operational capabilities among others.

He however noted that NPA Onne is a success story and appealed all to work harder to boost more revenue generation even as he urged all to embrace Bala-Usman’s qualities of dedication to work, unwavering courage, sympathy and understanding while describing her as an epitome of professionalism.

He assured that under his administration, they will move Onne Port to a higher level.

In his remarks, Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (NWUN ) Onne chapter, Comrade Jonah Chukwu, welcomed the Port Manager.

He said Onne Port is a family Port where family bond is established leading to teamwork, revealing that as a new Port Manager, he is inheriting assess and liabilities.

Assets in the area of committed and hardworking staff while liabilities in the area of welfare packages for staff.

Dantsoho further stated that his vision amongst others is to improve the revenue generation of Onne Port saying that NPA management has invested a lot of funds to ensure improvement in

efficiency of Onne port in the area of facilities, equipment and channel dredging, noting that the implication is to help generate more revenue.