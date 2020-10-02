Siju Iluyomade Leads Governors’ Wives, Celebrities, Others on a Walk

Mary Nnah

Most often nowadays, exercise seems to be too complex, coupled with an ever busy attitude peculiar to us in this part of the world. However, just a 75-minute brisk walk could do a lot to your overall health, especially if you do it regularly.

It is on this premise, that Dr. Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women, an age-long purely humanitarian foundation, is daring all odds to once again come up with “Arise Walk for Life”, a global initiative specially dedicated for Nigerians to keep up with health in general.

The idea solely conceived by the gorgeous lawyer of over three decades, has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord.

With over 10 years of putting the event together, the anticipation for this year’s edition, scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020, has been very tremendous.

As usual, organisers of the health-awareness walk have disclosed that the event will commence at 7:00am in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, United States of America, Canada and various isolation centres.

Each cluster having a minimum of 25 persons amongst

who are influencers and celebrities that have always been part of Arise ; the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports and Super Eagles

legend, Daniel Amokachi; Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator Mary Onyali; former deputy governor of Lagos State and special adviser to the president on sustainable development goals, Her Excellency Adejoke Orelope

Adefulire; popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy ans DJ Cuppy; actress Bimbo Akintola; ace gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, and football legend, Peter Rufai, amongst others.

With all health protocols in this season of COVID-19 in place as stipulated by presidential task force and Lagos State government, this year’s edition termed ‘Staying Alive’, is expected to be streamed online LIVE from the starting point to the finishing line to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the Walk.

The Arise Walk for Life sponsored by Siju, as the highly resourceful woman is called, is one of the events that holds yearly as a forerunner to the flagship event, The Arise Women Conference is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration

and hope for individuals regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity as it will be graced by serving and former First Ladies, wives of federal and state Legislators, Captains of industries, International guests and technocrats who will share from their wealth of experience.