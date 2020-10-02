Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 153 to 59,001

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 59,001 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 81 new cases; Rivers, 21; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 11; Ogun, eight; Kaduna, seven; Oyo, six; Akwa Ibom, five; Osun and Katsina, three each; Edo, Ebonyi and Nasarawa, two each; while Plateau and Kano recorded one each.

It said: “So far, Nigeria has recorded 59,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 50,452 patients have been discharged, while 1,112 persons have died.”