Kano to Reopen Schools on October 11

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has announced the reopening of private and public schools in the state for the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session on October 11, 2020.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, approved the re-opening of the schools in Kano.

The approval was contained in a memo presented to the governor by the state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, yesterday.

Kiru noted that the decision to reopen the schools was as a result of a series of meetings held with stakeholders and state Commissioners for Education across the 19 northern states, where resolutions were reached and adopted.

The re-opening of the schools is made subject to conditions that all government approved Islamiyya Schools shall re-open under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from October 11, 2020.

That Primary 6 in public schools and primary 5 in private schools are to resume on October 11, 2020.

Primary 1 and 2 are to attend classes only on Mondays and Tuesdays while Primary 3, 4 and 5 will go to school only on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays with effect from October 11, 2020.

The JSS 1 and SS1 in both public and private boarding and day schools are to wait at home for additional five weeks until the end of transitional and qualifying examinations to ensure social distancing in classes and hostels.

All the 15 Tsangaya (Almajiri) Integrated Schools are to resume fully on October 11, 2020.

The JSS 2, JSS 3 and SS 2 are to fully resume in preparation for the forthcoming qualifying and transitional examinations.

The governor further approved the immediate decontamination of the 8,582 public schools in addition to the private schools in the state involved in the re-opening exercise.