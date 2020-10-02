Buhari Wishes Trump, Wife Speedy Recovery

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday joined all citizens of the United States in prayers for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said he sympathised with Trump, noting that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House was a manifestation of the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, as well as the difficulty in containing the spread.

Buhari who wished the American first family a speedy recovery, appealed to Nigerians to ensure more compliance with COVID-19 protocols, and adhere to advice of medical doctors, particularly the epidemiologists.

President Trump had in a tweet in the early hours of Friday announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump and wife took the test after a top presidential aide, Hope Hicks, who had close contact with the President, tested positive for the virus.