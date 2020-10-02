Arik Resumes Service to Enugu

Arik Air has announced that it will resume services from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, effective October 6, 2020. Flights between Lagos and Enugu would operate three times weekly: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the first instance.

Arik Air had suspended flights to Enugu last year when the federal government closed the airport for reconstruction. Passengers have been yearning for the return of the airline to Enugu following the reopening of the airport for commercial flights earlier in September.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the carrier is happy to be back in Enugu.

“We are delighted to return services to Enugu having missed our esteemed customers in and around the Coal City.

“We are pleased to be back to offer exceptional travel experience to our highly esteemed customers who will be elated with our on time departures.”

The airline advised customers to take advantage of its online booking platform for their ticket purchase and ensure that they observe all COVID-19 protocols at the airport as well as on board.