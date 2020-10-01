Vibrant Population, Nigeria’s Greatest Asset, Says Agbaje

Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, said the future of Nigeria was bright because of its vibrant population, which he described as the nation’s greatest asset.

Agbaje, Thursday evening during the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, said that Nigerian youths who are 60 per cent of the country’s population were beginning to dominate industries in which they operate like fashion, music and film.

The 6-hour global virtual commemoration from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.