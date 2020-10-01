MansMark Records Founder Lauds Sikiru Adepoju’s ỌPẸ Album

By Vanessa Obioha

After months of teasing fans with singles such as ‘Goin’ Somewhere’ and ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ – a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title – the much anticipated ỌPẸ album of Sikiru Adepoju, a Grammy-winning recording artist and percussionist, is now available.

The recently released album is a nine-track body of work that boasts compositions such as ‘Dide Afrika’ (Wake Up Afrika); ‘Idaji’ (Sunrise); ‘Ire Temi’ (My Success) and ‘Palm Wine’.

Released under the MansMark Records label, the founder, Prince Ayo Ajisebutu, has nothing but praise for the artist who worked with other musicians on the album also known as the Riddim Doctors. He hailed them for delivering exceptional work despite encountering many twists and turns during the creation process.

“The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure. Sikiru’s stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked to for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher,” he said.

He explained that the lifeblood of the album is to elevate people’s spirits and ignite the essence of ỌPẸ in the listener.

“When the spirit of ỌPẸ is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of ỌPẸ, gratitude, can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of ỌPẸ in you.”

The Riddim Doctors’ project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavours.

“The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness,” noted Adepoju.

The album features known musicians such as Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), Oz Ezzeldin, Bola Abimbola, Lindsey Schust, Babatunde Olatunji, Paul Tao El-Shaddai, Sammy Fayoseh, including current Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools.

ỌPẸ is available across all digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and most Compact Disc stores globally.