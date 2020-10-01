HP, African Union Sign MoU to Develop Africa’s Entrepreneurial Skills

By Emma Okonji

HP, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster entrepreneurial learning in Africa.

The aim of the MoU is to further cement the collaboration between these two parties in building entrepreneurial skills across the continent and to leverage HP Foundation’s Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurs (HP LIFE). HP LIFE provides people in the region with access to 32 free, online courses in seven languages to build key business competencies as set out in the AGENDA 2063.

AGENDA 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity.

HP Inc. and the AUC have agreed to exchange information and material on enhancing quality education for learners and entrepreneurs in Africa, organise symposiums and conferences on education and skills development initiatives, leverage the online platform HP LIFE, which is aimed to enroll a million users between 2016 and 2025 and is part of HP’s commitment to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025.

The aim of the MoU is to ensure closer collaboration and exchange of information between the parties, in a manner that creates synergies in youth skills development, academic exchanges, and research in Africa.

Announcing the collaboration, Managing Director, HP Africa, Essadiqi Interim, said: “HP is driving access to quality education globally to enable anyone and everyone to build skills to compete in the digital economy.

“Making education more accessible and effective helps people get better jobs, launch small businesses, and create opportunities for their families and communities. HP believes technology can be the great equalizer in education and is using it to enable students to get access to quality education in the classroom and beyond.”

The AU Commissioner for Human Resource, Science and Technology, Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor said: “The partnership with HP will accelerate our education response to Covid-19 and beyond to ensure accessible and continued learning for African youth. The African Union’s education agenda, which has a focus on digital learning is well complemented by the opportunities that the work with HP will bring about for African youth. In line with prioritizing distance learning, the partnership will support individuals and institutions of learning to provide the requisite expertise and opportunities.”