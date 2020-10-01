(Updated) Buhari: We’re Building a Nation United in Hope, Equal in Opportunity

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said the aspiration of Nigeria was to be a great indivisible nation, united in hope and equal in opportunity

In his broadcast to the nation on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, President Buhari noted that Nigeria was destined to be the largest and greatest black nation on earth, adding that it is important at this stage of nationhood to reflect on how Nigeria got to its present state.

“At this stage in our nationhood it is important that we reflect how we got here to enable us work together to get to where we aspire to be as a strong indivisible nation, united in hope and equal in opportunity,” Buhari said.

He therefore thanked Nigerians for entrusting him with their hopes and aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, adding that he is re-committing himself to the service of the nation and a great people with profound diversities and opportunities.