Borno Situation Can Consume Nigeria, NGF Warns, Donates N100m

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the situation in Borno State may consume the Nigeria if nothing was done to change the tide of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The Chairman of the NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who led three other governors; Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau), on a visit to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, issued this warning yesterday in Maiduguri.

Fayemi also made a donation of N100million on behalf of the 36 governors of the federation to the government and people of Borno State to assist the government in its effort to rebuild the state.

He said, “If we do not tame the tide of the problem that we are seeing here, it will inexorably consume our entire country. That’s why we must associate with you; we must demonstrate solidarity and show concern, so that not just at our own level, but the leadership in the entire country that is already doing a lot to confront this challenge will also do more.”

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘I’ll be careful but — Zulum… NGF donates N100m to the people and government of Borno State’, issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi “admonished Prof. Zulum to exercise caution in his activities in the state, even though he narrated how the Borno State Governor always responded by saying that his life was in the hands of Allah and that death would only come when Allah wills.”

In response, Zulum was quoted as promising to exercise greater caution in his movements around the state, but that he vowed not to give up on his commitment to the people of Borno State, especially internally displaced persons who he promised to return to their ancestral homes.