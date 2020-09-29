Tinubu Salutes Oyetola at 66, Applauds His Achievements

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has hailed the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, for making the welfare and wellbeing of the people the raison d’etre of his government.

In a message to mark the governor’s 66th birthday anniversary, the former Lagos State governor argued that democracy must work to create and enhance the provision of its dividends to the people.

Tinubu noted that Osun State government has taken this guiding principle as an article of faith.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been doing just that in the last two years,. He has demonstrated his financial ingenuity and administrative expertise. With little, the governor has done much. He is quietly but effectively making the difference in the lives of the people of the state,” Tinubu explained.

Tinubu explained that Oyetola’s giant strides in all sectors ranging from the economy, provision of infrastructure and the environment to health, security, justice and law are particularly remarkable.

“Building on the foundation laid by his predecessors, particularly by immediate-past governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Oyetola prioritised economic development and industrialisation. Today, he has placed Osun on the pedestal of economic stability, rejuvenation and prosperity,” he explained.

“As he turns 66 today, my prayer is that Almighty Allah grants him many more years, robust health and imbue him with His grace and protection as he pilots Osun to enviable heights,” Tinubu added.