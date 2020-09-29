Buhari Commissions 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail Line

*Says rail line will link Abuja

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commissioned the 326 kilometre-Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation 30 years after the project was conceived.

The president who also launched the ancillary facilities yard, at the recently named Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex in Agbor (Owa-Oyibu), Delta State, said the rail line would eventually terminate in Abuja.

The president, who formally declared the rail line open for commercial operations at a virtual meeting in State House, instructed the Federal Ministry of Transportation to link all the nation’s ports of origin and destination – Apapa, Tin Can, Warri, Onne, Calabar Ports – to the rail network to enhance overall transportation and economic capacities.

Details later…