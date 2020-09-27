Sanwo-Olu Is ‘Vexing’!

Go to any part of Lagos today, the inner roads inclusive, what you’d see are major construction works going on everywhere. No thanks to the hardworking governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is gradually coming up to speed with the development needs of the state as Nigeria’s mega city.

It’s still fresh in the minds of many how Sanwo-Olu started slow and had elicited concerns in many quarters since Lagos is believed to have a development plan and therefore, every governor is supposed to hit the ground running. But with the outbreak of COVID-19, the tide soon changed in favour of the governor, delivering responsive and responsible leadership.

Apart from planning for a post COVID-19 Lagos, especially the financial reengineering of the state, Sanwo-Olu appears to be back in form now, determined to deliver the mega status of the state. It goes without saying that some do not find it funny that too many construction works are going on in many places at the same time, more so because of the traffic situation it has created, the governor too cannot help it. Time is, perhaps, of the essence.

While it is the prayer of many that the state government under Sanwo-Olu sustains the current tempo of work, it is equally important to point it out that the hitherto slow and unaggressive Sanwo-Olu has changed style and Lagos is getting better for it.