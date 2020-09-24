Zulum Redeems Pledges to Families of Slain Colonel, Others

By Michael Olugbode

The Nigerian Army has said the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has redeemed the pledges he made to families of slain soldiers.

One of the pledges redeemed by the governor was the cash gift of N20 million to the slain Commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Damboa, Col. Dahiru Bako, who was mortally wounded in a battle with Boko Haram last Sunday and was buried last Tuesday in Maiduguri.

A statement issued yesterday by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the governor presented a cheque of N20 million to the family of late Bako and others of N2 million each to families of other soldiers killed in the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement read: “The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has redeemed his pledge to the family of late Col DC Bako and the three other soldiers who died with the senior officer in the course of defending our beloved country.

“The governor redeemed the pledge when he visited the wife of our fallen hero, Col Bako, this (yesterday) morning in Maiduguri at about 0910 hours. He was received by the acting GOC, 7 Division, Brig. Gen. AK Ibrahim. The governor consoled the wife and family members of Col Bako, and prayed for the repose of the souls of him and the three other soldiers who paid the supreme price along with him. He described him as a great patriot and formidable commander.

“The governor used the opportunity to present a cheque of N20 million to Mrs. Bako, which he earlier pledged, and also promised to redeem his pledge of getting the family a house.

“The governor also donated N2 million each to the family of the other three deceased soldiers-Lance Corporal Nwobuji Desmond, Lance Corporal Adebiyi Oluwaseye and Private Aliyu Ibrahim, whom he described as gallant and patriotic soldiers par excellence.”

It further stated that: “Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole hereby, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army, extend our immense appreciation to the governor of Borno State for the kind gesture.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to once again assure Nigerians of its continuous determination and commitment to ending terrorism and other insecurities in Nigeria.”