No Messi, No Ronaldo as UEFA Shortlists ‘Player of the Year’

For the first time in 10 years, the names of Ballon D’Or dominants, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are missing as UEFA released the names of nominees for its Men’s Player of the Year awards.

Instead, it was Robert Lewandowski who guided Bayern Munich to their sixth UEFA Champions League title as well as finishing as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals and the duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Neuer that made the shortlist as announced by Europe’s football body yesterday.

The Polish striker netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern won the treble.

Neuer, also part of Bayern’s treble-winning squad, kept six clean sheets in the Champions League and missed just one game the entire season.

City midfielder De Bruyne provided a record-equalling 20 assists in the Premier League last season, the highest in Europe.

Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze, Chelsea striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard were short-listed for the women’s award.

Bayern’s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann were nominated for the Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg’s Stephan Lerch and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur made the shortlist for the women’s award.

The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on October 1.