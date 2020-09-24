Lawan Commiserates with Kogi over Loss of Lives in Tanker Explosion

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Governor Yahaya Bello and people of Kogi State over the loss of over a score of lives to tanker explosion that rocked Lokoja on Wednesday.

He also sent his condolences to the families of victims of the explosion of the fuel tanker on the federal highway in Lokoja.

Lawan, in a condolence message on Thursday, expressed grief over the gruesome accident in which more than a score of people, including school children, were reported to have lost their lives or property.

“It is sad and totally unacceptable that such tragedy keeps recurring on our roads despite ample road safety regulations and enforcement personnel.

“While we mourn those who have so unfortunately lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured, the incident underscores the need for constant review of our road safety strategy and mechanism with a view to making them more effective in preventing carnage on our roads.

“Significantly, improving road safety in Nigeria is an urgent challenge for the relevant authorities and other stakeholders in our transport sector. We have to bring an end to the rampant carnage on our roads,” Lawan said.