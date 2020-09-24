FPG Technologies, Accuras Partner on Business Expansion

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, a member of FlexiP Group, and a digital transformation consulting services and technologies company, has became a reseller of Accuras, which is a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based technology company specialized in building software solutions.

Being the only distributor and implementer of Delphix products in Turkey, Middle East and Africa; Accuras now extends its solutions and services delivery capability to Nigeria and West Africa with the new partnership with FPG Technologies.

The two technology leaders will combine their expertise to deliver the transformational DataOps, Data Management, Data Protection and Data Governance capabilities to large enterprises, including Finance and telecommunications companies in Nigeria and West Africa region.

Every company is a Data Company or is in the process of becoming one and Delphix gives data stakeholder teams self-service access to personal, production-quality, data environments that enable them to accelerate innovation and significantly reduce data compliance risks.

The solution improves the speed of access to test and analytical data. This allows businesses to off-load production systems for analytical purposes and accelerates the software development lifecycle.

Delphix accelerates innovation by rapidly delivering secure enterprise data anywhere and ensures that non-production data is as secure and compliant as production data.

Over 40 per cent of the worlds Fortune 100 companies use Delphix to drive innovation and digital success.

CEO of FPG Technologies, Rex Mafiana, said: “This partnership further shows our commitment and strengthens our portfolio in our bid to help our customers in their digital transformation journey, from a company that may be maximizing their Data to one that surely does. Your organization’s ability to virtualize it’s data securely is a measure of your digital transformation maturity as it enables you to unleash innovation and truly weaponize your Data for efficiency and the bottom-line.”

Accuras’ CEO, Ercan Eray said: “We have been passionate about the transformational change delivered by Delphix solution since signing as a reseller in 2016. In 2018 we have extended our partnership as a distributor to Middle East and Africa region. We have brought the DataOps and Data Protection message to Turkey, Middle East and Africa. Today we are extremely excited that we will bring transformational data capabilities to our clients in Nigeria and West Africa by partnering with FPG technologies. We are very impressed by the success that FPG Technologies achieved in the region so far and we are totally sure that we have the right alignment with FPG Technologies to combine our expertise together in order to do what we do best.”