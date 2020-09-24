BXC Nigeria Appoints Emoruwa ED

Technology solution provider, BCX Nigeria has appointed Mr. Adeleke Emoruwa as its Executive Director/V.P. Centre of Excellence.

His appointment took effect from July 2020.

According to the company’s Managing Director Mr. Ayo Adegboye, Emoruwa would bring his wealth of experience into the BCX business, to further drive its mission of providing excellent support for its customers through evolving technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics in this digital era.

Emoruwa is a multitalented professional with a background in electrical and electronics engineering. He also holds masters degrees in business administration (MBA Financial Management) and Information Technology (M.Tech).

His professional career spans various areas including manufacturing, radio and television broadcasting, instrumentation engineering, seismic data acquisition and processing, telecommunication engineering and information technology.

While the early years of his career were in manufacturing and broadcasting, he has been in the oil and gas sector, both upstream and midstream for the last thirty years.

He is a public/motivational speaker, logistics management consultant, real estate and property developer, business/engineering consultant, coach, mentor, and human capacity builder.

Emoruwa is also on the board of several organizations providing strategic leadership and steering to achieve greater success.

As a technology solution provider, BCX has partnered with several global technology companies to provide bespoke solutions to enterprises and small businesses.