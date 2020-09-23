Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 176 to 57,613

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 176 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 57,613 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 73 new cases; Plateau, 50; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 17; Rivers, eight; Ondo, six; Niger and Ogun, five each; Edo and Kaduna, three each; Oyo, two; while Bauchi, Delta, Bayelsa and Nasarawa recorded one each.

It said: “So far, Nigeria has recorded 57,613 cases of COVID-19. 48,836 patients have been discharged, while 1,100 persons have died.”