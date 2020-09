By Udora Orizu

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has denied that he has plans to go to senate, which is deemed as the retirement home for governors, after his second tenure.

Obaseki disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on The Morning Show on ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY.

The governor said he didn’t have any ambition to go into Senate, rather he would go into teaching.

He said, ”I want to go back and impart knowledge, I have been an effective governor.”

