I Have No Issues With Ize-Iyamu, Says Obaseki

By Udora Orizu

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his willingness to be magnanimous to the All Progressive Congress candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was his closest rival in the just concluded Edo state gubernatorial election.

Obaseki who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor of Edo State, had on Saturday trounced his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC with 307,955 votes as against the latter’s 223,619 votes.

Speaking on Tuesday when he appeared on the Morning Show of ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, the governor said he had no issues with Ize-Iyamu and will have a conversation with him if he comes through.

He stated that Ize-Iyamu was not the problem but the people around him who lured him into the APC.

Obaseki said, ”This is not the first time I’m contesting election with Osagie Ize-Iyamu. I will be magnanimous, if he comes through, we will have that conversation. I think the problem is not him, I know. The problem is those around him, the ones who lured him to APC party. I have no issues with him.”