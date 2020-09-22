Fayemi: I’ll Ensure Universal Health Coverage for Ekiti Citizens

By Victor Ogunje

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the huge investment he is committing to the health sector would facilitate universal health coverage for all Ekiti citizens.

Fayemi added that the focus of his administration is to bring affordable healthcare delivery for both the poor and the rich in the society.

The governor stated this in Ado Ekiti through the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, yesterday while touring some health facilities across the state.

He reiterated the state government commitment to prioritise the provision of quality health care services for the citizens for improved welfare and long life expectancy.

The governor, who visited the three Specialist Hospitals in Ikere, Ikole and Ijero as well as some General Hospitals across the state, added that the ongoing investment is to ensure that universal access to health facilities is available to all residents in the state.

Fayemi also visited the state Specialist Hospital in Ikole Ekiti and several other secondary health facilities in the state.

The governor said the purpose of the visit with the leadership and staff of the health facilities is to improve the quality of service delivery in Ekiti State.

He further added that “the overall goal is to improve health outcomes whilst providing quality healthcare for residents of Ekiti State.

“We are visiting health care facilities to better understand our current capacity; engage with staff and develop a better understanding of what we need to move to the next level in the Ekiti State health sector. Our vision for the health sector in the next couple of years will be hinged on lessons and experience from past interventions.”

Fayemi urged the health workers to continue giving their best in discharging their duties, noting that better service delivery is best guaranteed when staff members are committed to their duties.