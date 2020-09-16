Soludo Endows Funds in UNIZIK, Ojukwu Varsity for Best Economics Graduates

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has endowed funds for the best graduating students in the Departments of Economics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.

The funds were endowed on his behalf by a group, All Soludo Support Group, a coalition of groups seeking his emergence as governor of Anambra State.

The Leader of the group, Mr. Jude Emecheta, who presented a cheque of N1 million to the Vice- Chancellors of the two universities, said best graduating students from the two universities will get N100,000 for the next five years.

“We are donating this N1 million to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, as an endowment fund for the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Prize for the Best Economics Student.

“A prize of N100,000 will be won by the best graduating student in the Economics Department of each of the universities for the next five years.”

Receiving the cheque, the Vice- Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Esimone, and his Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University counterpart, Professor Greg Nwakoby, thanked the group for the gesture, saying that the ex-CBN Governor was a role model to be celebrated.

Esimone said: “Soludo is one person youths should look up to because he had a very humble background and rose through sheer hard work and God’s grace to become what he is today. When he became the CBN governor, the wonderful transformations he carried out were very evident.”