ROCHAS OKOROCHA FOR PRESIDENT

After wide consultation with stakeholders, the Coalition of Arewa Professionals hereby endorses Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha for the office of the President come 2023. We have witnessed his antecedent as a bridge builder, a patriotic Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the development of the nation economically and politically.

Indeed, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a man of the people who has invested considerably on the masses for more than two decades. Rochas Okorocha is an astute administrator, a philanthropist, dogged fighter, tenacious and sagacious politician that has spread his tentacles of good will across the country irrespective of tribe and religion. The endorsement comes as a result of his enviable track record as non-tribalistic personality, a lover of peace, belief in fairness, unity and tranquility.

On this note the coalition of Arewa Professionals supports and endorses Senator Okorocha for this clarion call for national cohesion, unity, development, wealth creation, and justice for all as he is a bridge builder and accepted by all.

Barr Umar Magaji, Abuja