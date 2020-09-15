UBA to Organise Quarterly Business Series

In its continuous bid to support the growth of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series which is held quarterly, is an MSME Workshop and a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best practices for running successful businesses in the face of huge economic challenges.

The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series: ‘Brand Positioning and Marketing for Businesses Post COVID 19’, and it will hold on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 via Microsoft Teams.

UBA will be hosting the Managing Director, Nitro 121, Mr Lampe Omoyele, a brand management professional, who will give business leaders and upcoming entrepreneurs tips on the best ways to ensure their businesses survive especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Omoyele who is also the Founding Partner, The Lucent Consulting Company, is a widely respected business leader and mentor in the marketing and advertising industry of sub-Saharan Africa.

The event which is open to all participants will be held virtually starting at 2pm and interested participants have been advised top register.

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said with his vast experience in brand management, Omoyele will point small business owners in the direction needed to galvanise their brands and position it in such a way as to attract the right customers.

Anele pointed out UBA’s unending commitment and deep passion to help small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, said the bank’s passion is hinged on ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time with requisite knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.