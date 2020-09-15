Osinbajo Departs Abuja for Accra for ECOWAS Summit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s political impasse.

A statement by the vice-president’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit.

According to the statement, Osinbajo would join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali as well as the security situation in the sub-region.

The statement said the Accra meeting would be part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

The statement added: “While in Accra, the Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bordering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

“Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

“Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.”