EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others in Kwara for Alleged Internet Fraud

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office, have arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

The 28 other suspects arrested are: Kingsley Essien, Tobiloba Adenuga, Tope Ayodele, Rasheed Mujib, Oladipo Opeyemi, Saadu Muktar, Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope, Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are Oladimeji Timi, Remilekun Adeolu, Audu John, David Momodu, Abdulkareem Samad, Adebiyi Sodiq, Dawodu Olusoji, Yusuf Amoo, Kehinde Olarenwaju, Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola, Adeniyi Olamilekan, Adeyemi Adedeji, Ajayi Teslem, Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

They were arrested at different locations in the state following intelligence gathered by operatives of the commission over their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest a herbalist who was also linked with the alleged offence.

Some of the items recovered from them included cars, phones, laptops among others.

Confirming the arrest yesterday in Ilorin, the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the investigation is still ongoing in the alleged involvement of the affected suspects in fraud.

He, however, said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation on them.