Dradrock Celebrates At Three Years, Offer Discount to Customers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Dradrock Real Estate Ltd, a Real estate development company in Lagos will be three years on the 18th of September, 2020, and in commemoration of the anniversary, the company will be giving discounts on plots of land at her Prime Oikos Estate in Lakowe, a fast growing suburb in Ibeju – Lekki Local Government area. Also as part of the celebration, Dradrock Real Estate will visit some orphanages and other special care homes, to felicitate with the inmates and distribute food and special care items.

According to the Managing Director, Chief Executive officer of Dradrock Real Estate, Mr. Oladipo Idowu-Agida, the special discount prices will be lower than the original sale price, and it is for everyone, whether an existing customer or not, thirty plots of land in two different land sizes will be available in 600sqm and 300sqm. The 600sqm will have 20 units discounted, while the 300sqm will have 10 units discounted, this is in appreciation of God’s grace, and in celebration of milestones achieved. He also spoke about upcoming projects in Lekki which are the Pacific Manor II and the Hibiscus, which he promised will excite our customers once ready.

In his words, Mr. Idowu-Agida said, ‘Dradrock has a company is committed to uplifting the living standards of residents of Lagos State, and by extension Nigeria; that is why we have come up with anniversary discount sales offer for everybody, It is our wish that more people can use this platform we are providing to become home owners through these discount sale offers, we will continue to deliver quality homes and Estates to Lagos residents in line with our core values which are, innovation, customer satisfaction and excellence.

The Prime Oikos Estate is located in Lakowe, one of the fastest growing suburb on the Lekki-Epe expressway, the Estate will have infrastructural amenities such as underground electrification providing 24hr electricity, tarred roads with paved walk way, 24hr security patrol with well trained personnel, CCTV cameras, waste disposal system, Street lighting, a gym and club house. The Estate also has unrestricted access to urban centers in Lekki, Lagos

Dradrock Real Estate is located in Lagos, and in just three years of operation, they have sold out two Estates already, with over six ongoing projects in Lagos. The company promises as part of her vision to help bridge the housing deficit gap in Nigeria.