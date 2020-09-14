Lagos to Mark World Tourism Day September

By Chinedu Eze

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has said the state government has concluded plans to join tourism stakeholders across the globe to celebrate the Year 2020 World Tourism Day (WTD) on Sunday, 27th September 2020.

Akinbile-Yusuf, who made the disclosure, when she hosted the Ikechi Uko-led team from Akwaaba African Travel Market and Atqnews in Ikeja recently, added that the state’s focus was to fashion out strategies for post-COVID-19 recovery and the development of domestic tourism.

The Commissioner told the visiting team that all the five divisions of the State would be involved in the celebrations of this year’s WTD.

She said Lagos was targeting grassroots participation, assuring that tourism stakeholders would also be carried along in the planned activities for the celebration.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, Uko thanked the Ministry for hosting the team and stated that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the Ministry with its planned activities for the forthcoming WTD celebrations.

He explained that the World Tourism Day is important to the nation as it was a Nigerian, Late Mr. Ignatius Atigbi, who moved the motion to make September 27th the World Tourism Day.