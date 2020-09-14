Lagos Police Deploy 1,000 Officers for Edo Governorship Election

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed 1,000 officers to complement other security personnel drafted for the Edo governorship election scheduled for Sept. 19.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu admonished officers from the Command to be of good conduct and exhibit professionalism in discharging their duties during the election.

“He further reiterated the commitment of the IGP to sustain the core values of democracy in Nigeria via fair, free and credible elections,” the police spokesman said.

Odumosu said that adequate incentives and welfare packages as approved by the IG had been provided to encourage and boost the morale of the officers detailed for the special duty.

The CP enjoined the officers to protect themselves and avoid any acts capable of denting the image of the Force and truncating the peaceful conduct of the election in Edo State, the statement said.