Kano Road Transport Authority Applauds Simba TVS Tricycles

Kano State Road Traffic Authority (KAROTA) has expressed satisfaction with the quality of Simba TVS brand of tricycles, saying the products are road worthy and are bound to return profits to commercial drivers.

The Deputy Managing Director of KAROTA. Mr/ Ibrahim Bala made the remarks recently at the unveiling of an additional TVS workshop located at Hadejia Road, Kano.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo; the representative of Nassarawa Local Government Chairman, Mr. Sarkin Kurawa; Business Head-Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap; Simba Group Head of Marketing, Mr Karthik Govindarajan as well as commercial tricycle drivers in the state.

In his remarks, Bala said that, as an automotive engineer, he was in the best position to assess and affirm that TVS tricycles are durable and good for commercial purposes. ‘As an automotive engineer, I know the best of engines of any kind’, he stated adding that the TVS brand of tricycles enabled their owners to grow their businesses.

He appealed to the youths in the state and the general public to make use of TVS tricycles given the strength and the quality of the brand.

Also at the well attended occasion, the Simba TVS team engaged with dealers and customers as well as Kano State government officials.

Reiterating their commitment to service superiority as a key focus, Business Head Pratap said: ”the opening of our new workshop in Kano is further testimony to our commitment to supporting the nationwide availability of service centres, which is driven by our desire to support our customers across the length and breadth of the country’. He appreciated the drivers for their years of patronage, promising that the company would continue to do more to enrich their businesses.

With specific reference to the presence of Kanu at the event, Pratap said ‘Simba TVS has long been associated with the development of football in Nigeria as official partner and sponsor of the Super Eagles, adding that “it gives us great pleasure and is a massive honour for us to have the legend Kanu Nwankwo himself, with us to meet, greet and interact with our esteemed dealers and customers

On his part, Kanu Nwankwo observed that the new workshop would lay a foundation of success and fruitfulness to those who patronise TVS King tricycles and motorcycles while tasking the stakeholders to work harder to maintain the very high standards set by the company.

He added that the new workshop was part of efforts to ease their difficulties in servicing their tricycles.

Alongside the opening of their workshop, TVS also flagged off its northern roadshow. ‘The purpose of the roadshow is to go to the hinterland and serve our customers in the farthest regions of the country,’ said Simba Group, Head of Marketing, Mr Karthik Govindarajan.

Founded in Nigeria in 1988, the Simba Group has its operations across Nigeria. The conglomerate has investment in several sectors of the country’s economy which include agriculture, alternative energy, backup power supply systems, networking and data transmission, ICT infrastructure development, and commercial vehicles sales and servicing.