Ganduje Urges Hausa Community in Edo to Vote Ize-Iyamu

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Governor of Kano State and chairman All Progressives Congress’ Edo State Election Campaign Council, Mr. Abdulahi Ganduje and members of his cabinet, yesterday visited the Hausa Community in Eyaen, the outskirts of Benin City and urged them to vote for the APC during Saturday’s governorship election.

Addressing a large crowd of majorly Muslims audience, Ganduje said a vote for APC is a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the support for him to continue to reposition Nigeria for greater heights.

Similarly, the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also said that the APC’s Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would continue the works his administration started but were abandoned by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who he described as the outgoing governor.

Ize-Iyamu told the crowd that he would use his SIMPLE Agenda to bring back smiles to the people of the state.

Gandije, who called at the Palace of the Enogie of Eyaen, H.R.H. Osazuwa Idurase, said that “we have come to mobilse our northern brothers and sisters who are based here to vote for the APC’s candidate come Saturday.

“We know traditional rulers are not partisan but they are father to all, so we have come for prayers so that we can achieve our goal. We know the stabilising role of the traditional institution in the society.”

On his part, the Enogie of Eyaen said: “The Hausa community has been here for a long time and they are well secured. They are part of us. Our prayer for peace and security shall be answered. The success that you want shall be answered. The happiness that you want shall be yours and the victory that you want shall be yours.”

Meanwhile, the Hausa Community has given their words to adopt the APC’s candidate.

The community, which made up of 23 different Muslim’s groups, said they were inspired because the candidates of the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have Muslim’s running mates.

A communique signed by representatives of the various Muslim’s groups after an interactive session said: “Having regard to the antecedents, character, integrity and manifestoes of the candidates of the respective political parties taking part in the election, which we have carefully x-rayed and considered, we are of the firm view that the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mr. Gani Audu of the All Progressives Congress, with their SIMPLE Agenda, holds the ace for turning around the fortunes of our dear state.”

The communique also noted that the manifesto of the APC would stimulate rapid socio-economic transformation of the state, restore peace and security to the troubled state and promote harmonious peaceful co-existence among the diverse people of Edo State.

They observed that the Muslim Quran and the Christian Bible agreed that when the righteous are in power the people rejoice and asserted the Christian-Muslim ticket was dream come true for them.

Audu, in his response, said the APC’s administration would be for all Edo people. “This position is for the whole of Edo state. The deputy governor’s position is for all Muslims in Edo state and I promise I will not disappoint you. We are serving one God and we are one in Edo State.”