Work for Peace, Unity, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu Charge New Oniru

Ooni, Obanikoro, Akiolu, others grace coronation

By Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday called on the newly installed Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, to work with the people of the kingdom as well as the state government to successfully actualise his lofty dream for the development of Iruland and the state.

The duo also urged the monarch to strengthen the existing bond of unity and peace in Iruland for the overall development and progress of the Kkingdom, adding that his passion for the development of Iruland will be successful only if he works with the people and other constituted authorities in the land and state.

Speaking at the coronation of Oba Lawal as the 15th Oniru of Iruland held at the Oniru Palace, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamza, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the kingdom.

He said he was impressed that the monarch had displayed impressive actions characterised by wisdom, knowledge and large heartedness.

The governor also called on the subjects in the kingdom to stand firm behind the new monarch in order to allow the development and prosperity of the kingdom to flourish.

On his part, Tinubu called on the newly installed monarch to work with the people of the kingdom as well as the state government in order to actualise all his lofty dreams for the development of Iruland and the state.

According to Tinubu, “No matter how beautiful or good an idea is, without the support of the government and the people whom the development is meant for, it may not succeed.

He urged the monarch to work with people, saying: “You are not taking anything away from this world but your character and humaneness.”

Tinubu described Oba Lawal as very intelligent, reliable, and unassuming, even as he urged the people of Iruland to work together in peace and harmony, saying no matter how much of wealth one appropriates to oneself, everyman would leave the world with nothing.

While reminding the people of Iru kingdom that they cannot achieve development, peace and harmony without the collaboration with the Lagos State Government, Tinubu urged them to “think smart and talk to one another to address the problems affecting their area,” urging all those who sought to succeed the former Oniru but did not make it to join hands with Oba Lawal to move Iruland forward.

In his remarks, Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, traditional rulers in the state and all the people of the kingdom, saying he would continue to be fair to all the people and strive for the progress and development of the kingdom.

Dignitaries who witnessed the coronation included the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Joke Sanwo-Olu; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, members of the state executive council, members of the state House of Assembly, former and serving members of the National Assembly, Muslims and Christian clerics.