Super Eagles’ Moses Simon Shows Love to His Benue Community

Nigeria and Nantes of France winger, Moses Simon, has brought to an end the quest to have access to potable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from.

Elders of the community had made passionate appeal to their illustrious footballer son to bail them out of their suffering over potable water.

A native of Benue State but has spent the best part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises and commendations from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche.

Explaining their plight at the weekend, the Community Head said the people of the region have been without drinkable water since the town came into existence.

The people have been mainly relying on rainwater or water from the stream for their daily usage and consumption.

“We have been without water for as long as we have existed as a community. We depend on rain water as well as what we get from our stream. Once the raining season is over, we depend on the water source known as the ewu and from ages we have been depending on it like that,” the community leader explained further.

The problem was however alleviated recently by some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) that sunk one or two boreholes for us but unfortunately, because of our water table level that is very deep, most of the boreholes sunk have not been a good source of water,” Chief James recalled.

On the gesture by Simon Moses, the chief said he has nothing but thanks to the Nigeria international who has brought to an end the desire of the community to have good water for consumption and other basic needs.

“Early this year a brother of Moses Simon came and said Simon is concerned about the source of our water to drink in the community and other social amenities in the community.

“He was sympathetic enough to sink three boreholes as an individual. You can see that he is a boy who wants the development of his community. May God keep him and lift him further in his career.”

The project is one of the numerous developmental efforts embarked upon by the 25 -year old Super Eagles player this year.

Only recently, he reached out to the Internally Displaced People (IDP) of Southern Kaduna during the crisis, giving out clothes, food and drugs, paying for their free medical service plus N500,000 cash for other sundry purposes.