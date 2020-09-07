Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole Fighting a Lost Battle, Says Imasuangbon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Ken Imasuangbon, has said former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the party’s Edo governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are fighting a lost battle because the governorship election has already been won and lost as the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, are enjoying massive support from the electorate and the people of the state.

Imasuangbon, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State will be a referendum on Oshiomhole’s years of governance.

According to the chieftain, “Oshiomhole is gone; his era has ended. Obaseki will win with landslide victory; believe me, the governor will win. There is no basis for any right-thinking person to be talking about APC now in Edo.

“Oshiomhole didn’t allow Obaseki to work; he distracted the governor and put spanner in his works. But thank God for democracy; it is time now for the people to speak. That is why I stepped down for Obaseki. I salute his courage and decision to dislodge the rampaging godfather.”

“The election will be a referendum on Oshiomhole’s years of failed influence. Oshiomhole and all his people did not allow Obaseki to work. That was what happened. The election is going to be a referendum to reject Oshiomhole and reject APC,” he added.

Imasuangbon stated that Governor Obaseki was committed to ensuring that a person from his senatorial district, Edo Central, was supported to become the next governor of the state.

He said: “The point is that in 2024, my senatorial district will be supported to produce the next governor. We were able to negotiate that. Since 1999, no Esan man has been governor of Edo State. I may not be wrong to say we are the only senatorial district that has not produced governors in Edo State. So, I told him to make a serious commitment to say that Esan would be supported to produce his successor.

“Without even prompting, Obaseki declared that it was fair and just for Esan people to produce the governor. That was what struck me. The governor is a God-fearing man. In fact, politics apart, Obaseki is a good man. If I see a good man, I know him. Obaseki is a good man.”

The former gubernatorial aspirant expressed confidence that Obaseki will be reelected, noting that Edo people have decided to choose the governor over the APC gubernatorial candidate, Ize-Iyamu.

Imasuangbon said: “This election would be a minus for him (Ize-Iyamu); he has to wait. He is my friend, I acknowledge his strength, but the general view of Edo people is that Obaseki has done well. They are tired of the past. Between Ize-Iyamu and Obaseki, the electorate will prefer to put their bet on Obaseki going forward. And it is a good decision.”