Magu: Abuja Pastor Sues FCMB, Seeks N5bn Damages

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Overseer of the Divine Hand of God Church, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has dragged the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) before a Federal Capital Territory High Court seeking N5 billion damages for alleged false accusation.

This followed an allegation that the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, had travelled with Omale to Dubai for the purpose of purchasing a property in the name of the pastor.

The pastor, who has since denied the allegation, was also alleged to have received N500 million in his FCMB account, though, the bank was said to have stated later that the amount was posted into his account in error.

A suit filed at the FCT High Court by Omale’s counsel, Chief Goddy Uche, is seeking a “declaration of this honourable court that the defendant in its banker-customer relationship with the first” claimant owes the claimants a fiduciary duty of care.

The pastor also seeks, “A declaration of this honourable court that the defendant negligently breached the fiduciary duty of care it owes the claimants by its false automated report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) of a suspicious credit inflow of N573, 228, 040. 41 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million Naira, Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Forty Naira, and 41 kobo) into the first claimant’s corporate current account number 4867430l9 with the defendant.”

Omale is seeking “the sum of N5, 000, 000, 000 (five billion naira), being exemplary, aggravated, special and general damages against the defendant for the negligent breach of its fiduciary duty of care to the claimants by its false automated report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) of a suspicious credit inflow of N573, 228, 040. 41 (Five Hundred and Seventy-three Million Naira, Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Forty Naira and 41 kobo) into the first claimant’s corporate current account number 486743019 with the defendant, which has occasioned grave damages to the claimants.”

In the writ of summons dated September 4, 2020, FCMB is expected to enter appearance within 30 days.