DHQ Allays Fears of FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa Residents, Says Security Agencies on Red Alert

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reassured residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country.

The reassurance followed fears that terrorist groups, Boko Haram and Darul Salam plan to attack FCT, Nasarawa and Kogi States.

A memo issued by the Nigerian Customs Service weekend warned its personnel to avoid some targeted areas in Abuja, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

Following the development, Defence Headquarters, in a statement, said the offensive by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies against the common enemies of the nation would not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country.

The statement signed by the Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said the position of the military was sequel to “a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning its staff of a possible attack on the FCT.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and preemptive intelligence are ongoing. The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred”.

The statement enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly.