Considering Technology as Future of Entrepreneurship Post-COVID

With the ravaging COVID-19 that disrupted many plans, businesses, trips and physical gatherings, a Public Relations Expert and Chief Communications Officer of Bora, Kemi Olawoye, says technology, social media and digital tools are the future of entrepreneurship post-COVID in this interview with Rebecca Ejifoma

Tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Kemi Olawoye. I am an entrepreneur and the Chief Communications Officer of Bora, a communications agency based in Lagos, Nigeria. I am also the Co-founder of Babymigo, Nigeria’s largest pregnancy and parenting community.

How did the idea for your brand name ‘Bora’ come about and what are your key services?

The name “Bora” means leader and it resonates with my vision for the company. Bora Communications is a Pan-African Media Company focused on providing public relations services including media relations, community relations, reputation and stakeholder management to corporate organisations.

We are a team of young and vibrant professionals obsessed with delivering quality results for our clients.

How have you been able to successfully build an enviable client base?

People pay for value and that has been our focus from inception. We also get referrals from satisfied clients and we are very grateful for that.

How relevant is the need for public relations and communications for small scale businesses?

Public relations is about managing the reputation of an organisation and every business regardless of its size needs to ensure its reputation is strategically managed. Small businesses may not need elaborate plans but a basic communications strategy that factors in their customers, team and vendors is ideal to ensure stakeholders are happy and satisfied at all times.

As the Co-Founder of Nigeria’s Largest Platform for Pregnant Women and Expecting Mothers, Babymigo, what would you say are your key roles and responsibilities? Also, tell us about some recent achievements?

Primarily communications, operations and business development. For recent achievements, I was recently selected as one of the recipients for the 2020 Axa & 50intech Female Technology Accelerator Programmes. It’s also notable to mention I was the only African selected for the programme.

In addition, our community of pregnant women and moms continues to grow exponentially and I’m incredibly excited about the impact we are making.

Do you believe there is some sort of pattern or formula to becoming a successful entrepreneur?

No, I don’t. Entrepreneurship is not a one size fits all. What works for A may not work for B. However, I believe the basic principles that apply to becoming a successful person applies considerably to being a successful entrepreneur.

What motivates you?

Purpose has to be one of my biggest motivations and I know without a shadow of a doubt that there’s purpose in my work and everything I do. Every day is a gift from God and we need to spend each day making the most of our time here and working to accomplish the tasks he has handed to us.

What do you think is the future of entrepreneurship and small businesses in Nigeria Post-COVID?

Definitely tech! Organisations that fail to embrace technology, digital tools and social media may not survive.

What advice can you give to other young women who want to succeed as entrepreneurs?

Don’t let your gender be a limitation to what you desire to achieve. If you set your mind on something and work hard, you can definitely do it. Also, don’t let anyone talk you down or discourage you.